Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $5,700,000.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14.

SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

Separately, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

