Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $59.98.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
