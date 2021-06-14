Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Insiders sold 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891 over the last ninety days.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

