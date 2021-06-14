SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

