State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $166.45 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $177.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

