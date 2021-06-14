State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $745,000 in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Horizon Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $21,146,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

