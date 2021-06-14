State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,725 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $572.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

