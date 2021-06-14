State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CALM stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

