State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,850 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 398,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unisys by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.