State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

OPI opened at $30.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.