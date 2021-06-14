State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

