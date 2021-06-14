State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,220 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $5,122,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

