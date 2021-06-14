State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

