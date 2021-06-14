State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,890 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kraton were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after buying an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kraton by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kraton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

