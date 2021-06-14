State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,350 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of MYR Group worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYRG opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

