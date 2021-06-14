State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in State Street were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 70,189 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT opened at $83.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.