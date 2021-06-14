Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.71

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

