Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $30,729.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $56,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

