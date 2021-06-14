STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.