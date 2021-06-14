Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487,316 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 2.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $219,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

