SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.49 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $43,444.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00161580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00183351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.30 or 0.01025700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,651.90 or 0.99919643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.