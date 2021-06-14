Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0732 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $41,561.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00789775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.81 or 0.08010076 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

