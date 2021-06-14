Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.