Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tennant were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tennant by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,634. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

