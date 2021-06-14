Swiss National Bank Buys 16,600 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Switch by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Switch by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,290.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,250,151. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

