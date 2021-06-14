Swiss National Bank Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of The St. Joe worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,709,000 after buying an additional 179,862 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $48.65 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

