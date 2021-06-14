Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Core Laboratories worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 244.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

CLB opened at $47.81 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.