Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,069 shares of company stock worth $963,254. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of USPH opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

