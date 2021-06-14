Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 806.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 211,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.