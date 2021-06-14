Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after acquiring an additional 917,853 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

