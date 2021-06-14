SynLev (SYN) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. SynLev has a market capitalization of $109,694.29 and $151,418.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SynLev has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00785496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.55 or 0.07925859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00083247 BTC.

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

