Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $366.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $16,953,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

