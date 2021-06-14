Tapmydata (TAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $110,796.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $110,796.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00438393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016732 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.06 or 0.01107191 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

