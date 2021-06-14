Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Head-To-Head Review

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -5.33% 0.56% 0.09% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tata Motors and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 2 2 0 0 1.50 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fisker has a consensus target price of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tata Motors has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tata Motors and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.44 -$1.82 billion ($0.06) -400.17 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -46.78

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fisker beats Tata Motors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. The company also provides fully built solutions for applications, such as garbage compactors, containers, tankers, reefers, and diesel bowser, as well as electric vehicles. In addition, it offers information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation solutions; vehicle financing services; and engines for industrial and marine applications. The company provides its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

