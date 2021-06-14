Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWODF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TWODF remained flat at $$2.31 during trading on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

