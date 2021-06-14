Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,919 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,293.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

