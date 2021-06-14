Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of EQT worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of EQT opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.