Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of Ingles Markets worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMKTA opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

