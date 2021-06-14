Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordson were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $222.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.51. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.