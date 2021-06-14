Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.59 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 177.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gray Television by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gray Television by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

