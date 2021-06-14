Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,779,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,526,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

