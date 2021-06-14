Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 8,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

