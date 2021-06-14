Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.51. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

