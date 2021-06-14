Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON TED traded down GBX 13.10 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 153.30 ($2.00). 2,575,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.45. The stock has a market cap of £283.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.