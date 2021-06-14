Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON TED traded down GBX 13.10 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 153.30 ($2.00). 2,575,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.45. The stock has a market cap of £283.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).
About Ted Baker
