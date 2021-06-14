Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Down 4%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.25. 2,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,116,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 154,184 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

