TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,675. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

