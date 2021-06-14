Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENX stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,255. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

