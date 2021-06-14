Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.00

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 4008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

