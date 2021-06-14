Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 126 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.