Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

