Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.